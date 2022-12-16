The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls blast Ridgeview, now 11-0

At Colfax, the Fieldcrest Knights moved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference by taking control of their game at Ridgeview with a 23-4 third quarter, then breezing to a 65-26 league victory.
Ashlyn May led the Knights with 17 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds, while Kaitlin White added 17 points and Haley Carver 14 points. Freshman Macy Gochanour contributed eight points for Fieldcrest, which next takes part in the St. Bede Christmas Tournament.
Boys bowling
L-P 3,280, Hall 2,013: At Ladd Lanes, the Cavaliers got a 226 high game and 626 series from Peyton Baker to win on the road. Also for L-P, Aaron Siebert added a 231-618.
For the Red Devils, Kaiden Kenny posted a 194 game and 502 series.
Wrestling
Sandwich 51, St. Bede 30: At Sandwich, grabbing the lone win for the Bruins in a contested match was Ryan Migliorini at 195, by pin at 1:04.