La Salle County YANA will host the newly-elected and first female House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) and state Rep.-elects Jed Davis and Brad Fritts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The event is open to the public. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.