The Times Area Roundup: Serena, Seneca, Woodland, Fieldcrest boys all notch Tuesday night victories

At Serena on Tuesday, the host Huskers survived an overtime thriller with visiting Sandwich, besting the Indians 69-64 to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Camden Figgins poured in 22 points, Richie Armour tallied 21 points (including 13-of-14 free-throw shooting) to go with seven rebounds, and Carson Baker chipped in a dozen points for victorious Serena.
Sandwich — now 5-4 — received 18 points from Chance Lange to go with 15 points apiece courtesy of Evan Gottlieb and Dylan Young.
Seneca 57, Gardner-S. Wilmington 41: At Gardner, the visiting Fighting Irish (8-0) remained undefeated on the season.
Woodland 60, LaMoille 32: At the Warrior Dome, host Woodland picked up its second win this season over a Little Ten Conference team, leading by double digits throughout.
Connor Dodge (15 points), Tucker Hill (14) and Jonathan Moore (12) all scored in double digits for the Warriors (2-8), with Carter Ewing (eight points) right behind.
El Paso-Gridley 60, Flanagan-Cornell 48: At Flanagan, the host Falcons (5-4 overall, 1-2 Heart of Illinois) led by seven points after one quarter but were outscored by 19 the following three periods.
Kesler Collins scored 24 points to lead Flanagan-Cornell, with Logan Ruddy adding 13.
Fieldcrest 63, Olympia 59: At Stanford, the visiting Knights improved to 4-4 on the season with the nonconference triumph.
Girls basketball
Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates (9-3 on the season) picked up the Interstate 8 Conference win by forcing 34 turnovers.
Marlie Orlandi led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, followed by Hailey Larsen’s 10, eight from Ella Schmitz, seven from both Mary Stisser and Morgan Stone, and six scored by Grace Carroll.
Ottawa outscored the Hubs in all four quarters and led 29-14 at halftime.
Midland 55, FCW 28: At rural Varna, the visiting Falcons slipped to 1-10 on the season.
La Salle-Peru 59, Sandwich 26: At La Salle, the host Cavaliers recorded the Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Indians.
Boys bowling
St. Bede 2,865, Ottawa 2,817: On Monday, Ottawa was defeated in a close one featuring Nelson Brandt’s 631 series (229, 223 high games) and Wil Znaniecki’s 525 (191).
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Marquette 57, Indian Creek 21: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Alex Novotney led Marquette with 12 points, while Ashton Grady added 10.
Manteno 57, Streator 30: At Manteno, the Bulldogs were paced by Jacob Hagie (14 points), Nolan Lukach (six) and Blaize Bressner (five).