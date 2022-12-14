Rutland man held on $1 million after guns, drugs seizure

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder is in custody again for possession of methamphetamine and firearms – and with more charges pending after weapons were seized at his residence in Rutland.
David Allen Mays, 41, was charged Dec. 10 in Woodford County with possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm, the La Salle County Sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday press release. The meth count, his most serious, is a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years in prison.
Mays is being held in the Woodford County Jail on $1 million bond.
However, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office assisted Woodford County Sheriff’s Office in a search of Mays’ Rutland residence. The search yielded a shotgun, AKS 762 rifle, AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Additional charges from the La Salle County State’s Attorney will be filed once the investigation is complete,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss.
Mays was sentenced to 19 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2002 conviction in La Salle County for aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder. IDOC records show Mays no longer is on parole.