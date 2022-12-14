News Trib Area Roundup: Putnam County boys roll past Somonauk

At Granville, Austin Mattingly’s 28 points and seven rebounds led Putnam County to a 72-59 non-conference win over Somonauk on Tuesday.
Jackson McDonald added 17 points, Orlando Harris 13 points and Andrew Pyszka six points, eight rebounds and eight assists for PC.
Woodland 60, LaMoille 32: At the Warrior Dome, host Woodland picked up its second win this season over a Little Ten Conference team, leading by double digits throughout.
Connor Dodge (15 points), Tucker Hill (14) and Jonathan Moore (12) all scored in double digits for the Warriors (2-8), with Carter Ewing (eight points) right behind.
Fieldcrest 63, Olympia 59: At Stanford, the visiting Knights improved to 4-4 on the season with the nonconference triumph.
Girls basketball
La Salle-Peru 59, Sandwich 26: At La Salle, the host Cavaliers recorded the Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Indians.
Boys bowling
St. Bede 2,865, Ottawa 2,817: On Monday, Ottawa was defeated in a close one featuring Nelson Brandt’s 631 series (229, 223 high games) and Wil Znaniecki’s 525 (191).