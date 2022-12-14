Car theft suspect injured in rural Streator pursuit

A motorist could face charges in La Salle County for fleeing police Tuesday in a vehicle stolen from Iowa, though the unidentified suspect was hospitalized after overturning the stolen vehicle.
La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and a report is pending. Streator Police Chief John Franklin confirmed his officers responded to a police pursuit begun in Ottawa, which reached Streator and ended in rural Streator, near Route 18, when the fleeing suspect overturned the vehicle.
Franklin said the vehicle was stolen from Iowa and the owner reported being carjacked at knifepoint.