The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls run record to a perfect 10-0 with win at GCMS

At Gibson City on Monday, the visiting Fieldcrest Knights (10-0, 5-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) kept their undefeated start going with a doubling up of host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, leading 50-13 by the halftime break.
Kaitlin White drained five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points. Ashlyn May added a 19-point, eight-rebound, four-assist, four-steal performance. Macy Gochanour (six steals) and Carolun Megow (eight offensive rebounds) added eight points apiece.
Manteno 57, Streator 21: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldogs (2-11, 0-5 Illinois Central Eight) trailed the entirety.
Cailey Gwaltney scored a team-high nine points for Streator, with Charlee Bourell and Marisa Vickers adding four each.
Roanoke-Benson 54, Marquette 44: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders led late but couldn’t hold off the Rockets in Tri-County Conference play.
Makayla Backos scored 13 points and added four steals, Lilly Craig put in 12 points, and Avery Durdan combined 12 points with seven rebounds for Marquette.
Earlville 54, IMSA 21: At Earlville, the Red Raiders ran past the Titans in the Little Ten Conference contest.
Earlville (5-7) was led by 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals from Madyson Olson. Nevaeh Sansone added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Natalie Hall registered six points and five rebounds.
Serena 32, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Hinckley, the Huskers topped the Royals to improve to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in LTC play.
Jenna Setchell posted 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Serena, while Paisley Twait recorded 11 points, three steals and three assists. Makayla McNally grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
Somonauk 63, Hiawatha 14: At Kirkland, the Bobcats rolled to the LTC victory over the Hawks.
Somonauk (2-9, 2-1) was paced by Haley McCoy’s 22 points, eight steals and three assists. Katelyn Curtis netted 18 points, while Josie Rader added 14 points, four steals and four assists.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 4th at Riverdale: At the Riverdale Tournament on Saturday, Nate Othon (145 pounds) and Chris Peura (195) both captured first place for the Fighting Irish, who placed fourth as a team. Both scored pinfall wins in the finals.
Collin Wright added a fourth-place finish for Seneca.
Girls bowling
Ottawa 2,243, Streator 1,933: At the Streator Elks, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs fell to the rival Pirates.
Streator was led by Madison Bedeker’s 399 (163 high-game), Haley Barrett 342 (129) and Juliana Schultz 337 (137). No Ottawa statistics were submitted as of press time.
Sophomore girls basketball
Manteno 25, Streator 7: At Manteno, Ava Gwaltney scored all seven of the Bullpups’ points.