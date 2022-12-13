Police blotter: December 13, 2022

Oglesby police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which the driver fled on foot after a utility pole snapped in half at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at Field and California avenues. Police said interviews were conducted with the passengers, none of whom were injured, and the matter was turned over to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Friday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Alex J. Voice, 29, of Marseilles, was charged with domestic battery Saturday at a residence in the 1100 block of Pine Street, Ottawa police said.
Raymond B. Gunier, 46, of Sheridan, was charged with driving while revoked Saturday at Champlain Street and East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Andrew P. Hoffman, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, speeding and improper lane use Sunday in the 800 block of West Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Jennifer S. Cocking, 46, of Peru, was charged with retail theft (less than $50) at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at Peru Liquor, 2909 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Madeline M. Wieland, 38, of Earlville, was charged with retail theft at 11:02 p.m. Friday at Target, Peru police said.
Diamond M. Patterson, 23, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at Route 251 and Midtown Road, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.