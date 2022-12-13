Ottawa High School decreases tax rate with levy approval

The Ottawa High School Board approved the tax levy Monday that Superintendent Michael Cushing called a win-win situation for both the taxpayers and the school district.

It’s a win-win situation because while the school board requested a 6.2% increase in tax dollars, the tax rate will go down thanks to overall property values rising.

The school board asked for $14,613,800 with its 2022 tax levy, up from $13,759,000 in 2021. This was enough of an increase to trigger a truth-in-taxation hearing despite property owners seeing a decrease in what they’ll pay.

The owner of a $100,000 home that maintains its value will pay about $8 less in taxes than it did the previous year on Ottawa High School’s portion of the tax bill, as long as their property value is sustained.

“This is a great thing for our taxpayers, as I said in November,” Cushing said. “This tax levy is actually a win-win. Property values have increased and the tax rate is going to decrease, but it’s important for everyone to know that the tax rate is going to decrease.”

Cushing said in November the equalized assessed value fluctuates every year because of assessments. Ottawa High School does not control the EAV, nor does any other school district.