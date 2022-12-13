New hair, nail salon opens in Ottawa

Hair BnB, 307 E. McKinley Road, recently opened on Ottawa’s South Side.
Owned by Taylor Frig, the team consists of five stylists and two nail technicians. Services include color, cut, style, treatments, texture services and wax.
They also have a selection of hair products, including Redken and Matrix, as well as T-shirts, hoodies, fingerless gloves, headbands and candles.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 815-313-5093.
