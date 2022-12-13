Local Sports Digest: Marquette eighth-grade girls will play for third at IESA State

Sign-up for Ottawa City Rec volleyball, basketball
Ottawa City Rec will be launching a new women’s volleyball league beginning in February of 2023, with games played Wednesday nights at Central Intermediate School. Registration and rules can be found at https://ottawarecreation.org/ with additional information available by emailing lynch.amanda.m@gmail.com.
Men’s basketball league play will open in January, with games played Tuesday nights at Central. Registration is available through https://ottawarecreation.org/ or by contacting league supervisor Leon Corbin at 215-880-0376 or cityrec@cityofottawa.org.
Both leagues will also be looking for paid officials.
Marquette girls will play for third
The Marquette eighth-grade girls basketball team will compete for third place in the IESA Class 1A State Tournament at Clinton Junior High School on Thursday after gong 1-1 Saturday in the opening rounds.
Marquette opened with a 26-14 win in the quarterfinals over Cissna Park. Anna Hjerpe scored eight points, Kinley Rick and Morgan Collins each scored five, and Emily Ryan-Adair and Hunter Hopkins added three points apiece in the win.
Marquette then fell 32-25 in the semifinals to Lincoln West/Broadwell despite 15 points from Hopkins, 12 from Hjerpe, eight from Collins, seven from Rick, five from Ryan-Adair and four courtesy of Kelsey Cuchra.
Marquette’s 8s (23-2) will play Jerseyville St. Francis/Holy Ghost at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Central 6s go 2-1
In recent play, the Central sixth-grade boys basketball team: lost to Shabbona 24-21 (Mason Mucci six points, Henry Farabaugh five), beat Mendota 25-10 (Farabaugh seven, Joseph Donahue six) and topped JFK 30-18 (Bryce Ceja seven, Farabaugh and Trace Wesbecker six points apiece).
Wallace boys go 3-1
Wallace’s seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams played Northlawn and Morris ICS recently.
For the Wallace 7s, Jake Torres scored 25 points, Caden Roether had 12 and Michael Johnson added eight in a 56-18 win over Northlawn; while in a 43-5 win over ICS it was Torres with 16 and Jayce Olsen with eight.
The eighth-graders were led by Jack Carroll’s 12 points and Torres’ seven in a 51-25 loss to Northlawn; then saw Carroll scored 22 and Billy Besse add 13 in a 53-7 victory over ICS.
Shepherd boys sweep Spring Valley
The Shepherd eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Spring Valley 48-24, paced by Griffin Dobberstein’s 16 points, six each from George Shumway and Kayden Kundert, and five courtesy of Michael Cinkan.
The seventh-grade Rams also topped Spring Valley, the 38-24 win led by 11 points apiece from Jordan Gomez and Luke McCullough.