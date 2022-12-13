Furniture restoration shop moves within Hometown Shoppes in Streator

Emily’s Recreations recently moved to a new spot within Hometown Shoppes, 16 Northpoint Drive, Streator.
The new space is located behind Groovy Dog Records in the main showroom and allows for more products and furniture.
Emily’s Recreations sells as is and finished furniture and Wise Owl products.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.