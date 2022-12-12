Police blotter: December 12, 2022

Kayla M. Falcon, 28, of Mendota, was charged with a bail bond violation Saturday at a residence in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Mendota police said.
Beth M. Kerchner, 60, of Mendota, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving while license suspended Sunday near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 16th Street, Mendota police said. Kerchner was charged after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and committing “multiple traffic offenses” before Mendota police terminated the pursuit and located her 30 minutes later in her home.
Robert J Chada, 34, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery Sunday at a residence in the 1200 block of Fifth Street, Mendota police said.
Jordan Kluessendorf, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration Friday in the 200 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Sharon J. Verucchi, 36, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear Saturday in the 200 block of East Superior Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.