5 chambers team up to present customer service presentation in Utica

Five local chambers of commerce have teamed up to present a program Tuesday, Jan. 10, on customer service excellence, as professional keynote speaker Laurie Guest will be delivering her presentation, “The 10-cent Decision: How Small Change Pays Off Big” at the Grand Bear Lodge Conference Center, 2643 Route 178, Utica.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to noon with coffee and doughnuts provided.

Guest is a speaker with decades of experience in customer service excellence. Her book “The 10-cent Decision: How Small Change Pays Off Big” compiles her lessons from more than three decades as a customer service expert to help your business grow and make immediate, positive changes in your customer service delivery. Her programs reveal the customer service essentials that everyone on the team, from CEOs to front-line staff, must know to stand out in the marketplace.

The chamber partnership includes the Illinois Valley Area Chamber, the Ottawa Area Chamber, the Mendota Area Chamber, the Princeton Area Chamber and the Streator Area Chamber. All five chambers have seen the effects of stress from the pandemic and reduced staffing taking a toll on customer support employees. This effort is designed to give support and confidence to customer service workers in all our local communities.

Tickets to this program are $25 for a member in any participating chamber. The general admission fee for all non-chamber members is $40. Tickets can be purchased through local Chamber of Commerce websites. Space is limited to 150 seats, and registration closes Friday, Dec. 30.