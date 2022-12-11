The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette’s Lilly Craig loves basketball, would love concert tickets under the tree

In a close vote decided in the final hours, Marquette girls basketball’s Lilly Craig received 363 of a school year-high 963 total votes to win the honor of being The Times Athlete of the Week on a ballot that also included runner-up Jonathan Moore (Woodland boys basketball), Jenna Setchell (Serena girls basketball) and Chris Peura (Seneca wrestling).
It was a strong week for the Crusaders, with Craig playing a leading role including a 12-point effort in a win over Dwight followed by a 14-point outing against another Tri-County Conference foe, Midland.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Craig: “Lil,” “Lils,” “Lilly Girl.”
The team is off to a great start this season. What have been the keys to Marquette’s success?
Craig: Always working hard at practice and in games. Also our competitiveness and willingness to learn and try new things.
How old were you when you started playing competitive basketball, and where did you first play?
Craig: I was in fourth grade at Wallace.
What is your pregame routine?
Craig: I eat a PB& J and listen to good music. Talking to teammates in the locker room.
What is your best memory made on a basketball court so far?
Craig: The Tri-County Conference championship game against Henry last year and winning it.
What is your favorite Christmas movie?
Craig: “Elf.”
What’s at the top of your Christmas list this year?
Craig: Concert tickets to go with friends. I want to see Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Morgan Wallen.
Only one can stay — pizza or tacos?
Craig: Tacos are top tier!
What do you like best about being part of the Marquette Academy family?
Craig: The environment and how supportive everyone here is.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
Craig: I am looking at some colleges, but haven’t decided on one yet. I would love to play basketball in college.