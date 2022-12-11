The Times Area Roundup: Marquette finishes fourth at Colmone, while Fieldcrest places seventh

At the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley on Saturday, the Marquette Crusaders wound up with a fourth-place finish by losing a heartbreaker to Putnam County after leading by 11 points after one quarter and six points heading into the fourth.
Griffin Walker scored 10 points, Alex Graham tallied nine points and as many rebounds, Krew Bond scored seven points and Tommy Durdan had six to lead Marquette in scoring.
Also at the Colmone, Fieldcrest placed seventh with a 64-61 win over Rock Falls led by Brady Ruestman’s 23 points and 15 from Connor Reichman. Princeton rallied late to top Pontiac 62-57 for the championship.
Flanagan-Cornell 58, Hartsburg-Emden 49: At Flanagan, the host Falcons earned the nonconference triumph.
Kaneland 44, Sandwich 35: At Maple Park, the visiting Indians suffered the Interstate 8 Conference defeat.
Girls basketball
Serena 38, Putnam Co. 30: In nonconference play, the Huskers (7-4) earned the win paced by a 20-point, six-steal performance by Jenna Setchell.
Makayla McNally (nine points, 12 rebounds) and Paisley Twait (six points, six steals) also led Serena.
Parkview Christian 57, Somonauk 34: At Yorkville, the visiting Bobcats received 13 points apiece from Josie Rader and Katelyn Curtis in the nonconference loss.
Mendota 26, Streator 24: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs were edged by two points despite Charlee Bourell’s seven points and six courtesy of Ellie Isermann.
St. Bede 47, Earlville 29: At St. Bede Academy, visiting Earlville suffered the road defeat.
Yorkville 48, Ottawa 46: At Yorkville, the visiting Pirates slipped to 7-3 on the season with the loss to the Foxes.
Annawan 61, Seneca 29: At Seneca, the host Irish were defeated by the powerhouse Bravettes.
Girls wrestling
Griesen 4th in Seneca High debut: At the Pontiac Munch Tournament, Seneca’s Sammie Griesen became the first female wrestler to compete in an IHSA event in school history, scoring two victories (via fall and technical fall) before losing her final two bouts to place fourth at 130 pounds.
Ottawa had five wrestlers entered in the all-girls event, with Ava Weatherfield claiming first place in her bracket. Akeisha Bermudo added a fourth-place finish for the Pirates.
Sophomore girls basketball
Mendota 18, Streator 14: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, host Streator received nine points from Ava Gwaltney and five from Maiya Lansford.
Sophomore boys basketball
Ottawa 50, Streator 27: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Corsairs were led by 16 points from Tristan Finley, 10 from Weston Averkamp and nine courtesy of Aric Threadgill.
Nolan Ketcham scored nine for Streator, with Isaiah Weibel adding seven.