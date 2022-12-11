La Salle County Stockman’s Association hosts 18th annual harvest rewards banquet

The La Salle County Stockman’s Association hosted its 18th annual Harvest Rewards Banquet on Nov. 22 to honor outstanding young people in agriculture.

Master of Ceremonies Riley Hintchze, Streator High School FFA advisor, began the ceremony asking all young people to the stage to lead the audience in the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Cora Chapman offered the invocation.

The La Salle County Stockman were formed to enhance and promote the livestock industry in La Salle County by uniting producers, consumers and the ag service sector, while establishing and promoting family and youth livestock activities within the county.

La Salle County Stockman President Ken Bernard thanked those in attendance. The La Salle County Stockman organization is more than just hosting a banquet to honor youth who showed livestock this past year. The organization said it also is striving to promote and support young people as they build an agriculture career and lifestyle. This could be through a cow herd, a hog enterprise, sheep or goat herd or any agriculture field.

Winners of the essay contest Why I Want to Win-A-Show Animal are (front) Emma Lukach, sheep; Garrett Billups, swine; Landon Uzumecki, goat. They are joined by sponsors (back row) Nick Angus, Edgewood Farms, Riley Hintzsche, Streator High School FFA; Laura Patyk and Terry Patyk, Patyk Farms and Livestock; Matt and Kerri Swain.Absent from the photo is Tenley Pyszka, beef winner. (Photo provided by Debby Baker)

Win-A-Show-Animal essay contest winners were announced by Chris Over. Each winner wrote a 250-word essay on “Why I want to win a show animal.” An animal from beef, swine and goat breeds is donated. The animals will be shown in July at the La Salle County Junior Fair.

The 2022 Stockman of the Year was Butch Jacobs (photographed with presenter Floyd Crane). (Photo provided by Debby Baker)

Beef winner was was Tenley Pyszka, donated by Patyk Farms and Livestock, Lostant; the swine winner was Garrett Billups, donated by Streator High School FFA; and the goat winner was Landon Uzumecki, donated by The Matt Swain Family, Grand Ridge; and the sheep winner was Emma Lukach, donated by Edgewood Farms, The Angus Family, Ottawa.

The Grand and Reserve Champion Market winners from the 2022 La Salle County Junior Fair were recognized followed by a live auction of their champion market animals.

The Grand Champion Market Animal winners who auctioned their animals were beef steer Tom Durdan; barrow Connor Cave; lamb Karly Reel; goat Mollie Thomson; and dairy basket Lauren McNelis.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal winners whose animals were auctioned were beef steer Tom Durdan; barrow Garret Billups; lamb Jessica Reel; and goat Mollie Thomson.

Rate of gain steer was awarded to Dalton Walter.

Premier Carcass Class winners recognized were first place Everett Liberg, second place Emmett Liberg and third place Justus Mason.

2022 winners of the Grand Champion Breeding Animals were recognized and honored: heifer to Cole Freebairn; gilt purebred to Carter Meyer; gilt x-bred to Clayton Schnitz; ram to Gunnar VanCleave; ewe to Jessica Reel; and doe goat to Avery Saltzman.

2022 winners of the Reserved Grand Champion Breeding Animals were heifer to Brynley Pyszka; gilt purebred and gilt x-bred to Cullen Meyer; ewe to Jessica Reel; ram to Kara Kellelea; and doe goat to Mollie Thomson.

Showmanship winners from the 2022 La Salle 4-H & Junior Fair were junior, intermediate and senior divisions of each animal breed.

In the beef category Junior Showman was Brynley Pyska; Beef Intermediate Tenley Pyska; Senior Beef Brooke Schiffbauer.

Swine Junior Showman was Clayton Schnitz; Swine Intermediate Mario Bernabei; and Swine Senior Lilliana Bernabei.

Goat Junior Showman was Ruby Dittmer; Goat Intermediate Showman Mollie Thomson; and Senior Goat Showman Bianca Reilly.

Sheep Junior Showman was Gunnar VanCleave; Goat Intermediate Showman Jessica Reel; and Sheep Senior Showman Karly Reel.

In the Dairy Showmanship Category: Dairy Junior was Kora Wilson and Dairy Senior Lauren McNelis.

The 2022 La Salle County Master Showmanship winner was Dalton Walter.

La Salle County Stockman awarded two $1,000 scholarships presented by Dave Isermann to Brooke Schiffbauer, a student at University of Alabama majoring in biology/pre-med and to Emma Smith, a student at Illinois State University, majoring in animal science.

The 2022 Stockman of the Year Butch Jacobs, of Long Point, presented by Floyd Crane.

Emily Bernard, Carter Gualandri, Dr. Alan and Cathy McCulley, Amber Schiffbauer and Dave Wilson were recognized as new lifetime members.

Auctioneers for the evening were Adam Almburg, Ruben Dittmer, Tom Diss, Dan Naughton and Joel Prestegaard.

Sarah Over, Annette Crane, Janet Crane and Carrie Walter donated their sweet temptations for the pie/sweets auction.

The Stockman recognized La Salle County individuals and groups that excelled outside of La Salle County. They are: James Bernard, Hereford Herdsman of the Year at the 2022 Illinois State Fair;

Kieran Black won at the 2022 State Fair and Sandwich Fair Leadline Champion with her sheep and earned NAILE Leadline Intermediate Division winner, Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion Ram and Ewe at the Faribury Fair and Champion Berk barrow at the Sandwich Fair.

Alexis Black received fourth Overall Hereford Heifer at Louisville.

John Lukach earned 2022 Illinois State Fair Champion Simmental Steer.

Kyle Nelson won 2022 Reserve Shorthorn heifer at the American Royal Open Show, Kansas City.

Dalton Walter won 2022 Illinois State Fair Grand and Reserve Champion Carcass Steers.

Streator High School FFA Chapter was awarded the 2022 Illinois Association FFA Premier Chapter and third in the National Model of Excellence Chapter at the 2022 National FFA Convention.

Austin Walter introduced the 2022 La Salle County Livestock Judging Team, which has qualified to compete in the 2023 National Western Livestock Show in January. They are Cole Freebairn, Dalton Walter, Karly Reel and Lillian Bernabei. The county judging teams coaches are Sharon Reel, Scott Freebairn and Austin Walter.

The 2022 Hat Auction/Freezer Filler was a success. The Stockmen are looking for a donation of a half hog and a quarter beef for 2023. The Stockman also are in need of donations for “Why I Want To Win-A-Show Animal” in beef, sheep, swine and goat breeds. Contact any officer or board member to donate.

For the past 19 years, the association has provided the platform to return more than $300,000 to the youth of La Salle County through programs, such as the animal essay contest, scholarships, sponsoring various classes at the FFA fair, La Salle County 4-H & Junior Fair, breeding awards and the live market animal auction.

During this past year, the Stockman’s Association has sponsored or donated to La Salle County Junior Fair’s Livestock Premiums and the Bred & Owned Class ; Illinois Section 7 FFA – Grand Champion Winners; La Salle County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom; La Salle County Stockman’s scholarships; La Salle County Livestock Judging Team; Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle; and the Harvest Rewards Banquet Awards.

2023 Stockman’s events include the La Salle County Farm Bureau ag in the classroom; scholarship applications bill be due in June; sponsor the Bred & Owned Class at the La Salle County Junior Fair in July; sponsor the Illinois Section 7 FFA Grand Champion & Reserve Winners; receive Win-A-Show-Animal Essay applications in October; and the 19th Annual Harvest Awards and Recognition Banquet on Nov. 21, 2023.

The Stockman officers for 2022-23 are President Ken Bernard, Vice President Floyd Crane, Secretary Melissa Bernard and Treasurer Lisa Corcoran. Recognition was given to Sarah Lukach who has served the past two years as vice president.

The 2022-2203 board of directors are Larry Stillwell, Tom Pyska, David Isermann, George A. Lukach, Chris Over, Andy Goodbred and Darren Walter.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at various locations throughout the county. Go to “LaSalle County Stockman’s Association” on Facebook for information of activities.