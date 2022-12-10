The Times Area Roundup: Earlville, Serena, Somonauk boys all score Little Ten Conference victories

At Shabbona on Friday, the visiting Earlville Red Raiders better than doubled up host Indian Creek in Little Ten Conference action, 51-25, to improve to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the LTC.
Adam Waite poured in 24 points for Earlville. Ryan Browder (nine points, 15 rebounds) and Garret Cook (eight points, eight rebounds) also led the winning cause.
Serena 67, Newark 41: At Newark, the Huskers picked up the road victory to move to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in the Little Ten.
Braxton Hart (19 points), Richie Armour (18 points, seven rebounds), Hunter Staton (13 points) and Tanner Faivre (six points, six rebounds) led Serena’s effort.
Somonauk 65, Leland 27: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats notched the Little Ten triumph paced by a 21-point, seven-rebound, five-assist, four-steal showing from Carson Bahrey as well as a 14-point eight-rebound effort from Colton Eade.
Seneca 68, Woodland 38: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (7-0 overall, 2-0 Tri-County Conference) remained undefeated with a convincing victory over the visiting Warriors (1-7, 0-2).
Connor Dodge scored 14 points, Jonathan Moore eight and Nick Plesko seven to lead Woodland.
For Seneca, Braden Ellis pumped in a game-high 23 points, Paxton Giertz scored 17, and John Farcus tallied seven.