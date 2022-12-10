December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host snowman craft, story time with Santa week of Dec. 12

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Dec. 12 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time especially designed for 3- to 6-year-olds.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for ages 6 months to 3-years old. Pre-registration is required.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14: Snowman craft, third through sixth grades. Do you want to build a snowman? Come enjoy some hot chocolate, while the library leads a painting exercise in terra cotta pots and making adorable snowmen.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15: Popsicle stick creations, third through eighth grades. Join Beth Dellatori, youth development educator for University of Illinois Extension, as she shows us how to make a festive popsicle stick ornament.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17: Story Time with Santa, all ages. Santa will be here to tell stories at this very special event for children of all ages.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.