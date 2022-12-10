La Salle County police reports

Dorothy Riva, 73, of Earlville was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 2:35 p.m. Monday at North 31st and East 15th roads in Wallace Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Riva was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male, police said.

William Burges, 39, of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after striking a parked car at 6:46 a.m. Thursday on North 17th Road, a quarter mile east of Route 23 in Bruce Township. La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.