December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County police reports

By Shaw Local News Network
Dorothy Riva, 73, of Earlville was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 2:35 p.m. Monday at North 31st and East 15th roads in Wallace Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Riva was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male, police said.

William Burges, 39, of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after striking a parked car at 6:46 a.m. Thursday on North 17th Road, a quarter mile east of Route 23 in Bruce Township. La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.