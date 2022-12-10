December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: November 1-30, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses Nov. 1-30, 2022.

Martin David Fiocchi Jr. of Princeton and McKenzie Maelynn Smith of Princeton

Jeffery Joseph Scott Rucker of Round Lake Beach and Rachel Ruth Kiser of Princeton

Gerry Lee Perzee of Magnolia and Laci Ann Mondoni of Magnolia

Chad Matthew Lehman of Leonore and Marie Louise Hardt of Lostant

Kyle Forrest Nowicki of Montgomery and Emily Rae Chaussey of Aurora

Joseph Ramon Prey of Oglesby and Amelia Elizabeth Carr of Oglesby

Michael Philip Hasko-Gray of Mendota and Ashley Marie Patterson of Mendota

Ross John Reynolds of Monticello and Jenna Marie Salata of Monticello

Philip Denzil Bacchus of Honolulu, Hawaii and Nathalie Allyce Razo of Honolulu, Hawaii

Murphi Kolleen Armstrong of Streator and Emily Ann Hillier of Streator

David William Buckingham of Ottawa and Carolyn Ann Chapman of Ottawa

Russell James Powell of Oglesby and Christina Marie Seaman of Oglesby

Darron Keith Pitts of Montgomery and Angela Rose McConnell of Compton

Andrew Charles Kerr of Spring Valley and Lexi Ann Piccatto of Spring Valley

Caleb William Mitchell of Morris and Ashley Nicole Headrick of Morris

Jacob Lee Houch of Streator and Alexis Marie Manypenny of Streator

Neal Robert Durdan of Ottawa and Brianna Bingham Bertucci of New Lenox

Cody Alan Dittle of Utica and Allison Leigh Struna of La Salle

Dennis Edgar Spencer of Mahomet and Linda Maxine Christman of Peru

Christopher Michael Welchko of Montgomery and Alexis Elaine Mason of Sheridan

Jose Edwardo Reyez of Loveland, Colo. and Donelle Louise York of Loveland, Colo.

Tyler Joseph Perry of Ottawa and Chelsey Van Halliday of Ottawa

Andrew Owen Homerding of Morris and Erica Ann Peredetto of Morris