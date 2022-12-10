La Salle County marriage licenses: November 1-30, 2022

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses Nov. 1-30, 2022.
Martin David Fiocchi Jr. of Princeton and McKenzie Maelynn Smith of Princeton
Jeffery Joseph Scott Rucker of Round Lake Beach and Rachel Ruth Kiser of Princeton
Gerry Lee Perzee of Magnolia and Laci Ann Mondoni of Magnolia
Chad Matthew Lehman of Leonore and Marie Louise Hardt of Lostant
Kyle Forrest Nowicki of Montgomery and Emily Rae Chaussey of Aurora
Joseph Ramon Prey of Oglesby and Amelia Elizabeth Carr of Oglesby
Michael Philip Hasko-Gray of Mendota and Ashley Marie Patterson of Mendota
Ross John Reynolds of Monticello and Jenna Marie Salata of Monticello
Philip Denzil Bacchus of Honolulu, Hawaii and Nathalie Allyce Razo of Honolulu, Hawaii
Murphi Kolleen Armstrong of Streator and Emily Ann Hillier of Streator
David William Buckingham of Ottawa and Carolyn Ann Chapman of Ottawa
Russell James Powell of Oglesby and Christina Marie Seaman of Oglesby
Darron Keith Pitts of Montgomery and Angela Rose McConnell of Compton
Andrew Charles Kerr of Spring Valley and Lexi Ann Piccatto of Spring Valley
Caleb William Mitchell of Morris and Ashley Nicole Headrick of Morris
Jacob Lee Houch of Streator and Alexis Marie Manypenny of Streator
Neal Robert Durdan of Ottawa and Brianna Bingham Bertucci of New Lenox
Cody Alan Dittle of Utica and Allison Leigh Struna of La Salle
Dennis Edgar Spencer of Mahomet and Linda Maxine Christman of Peru
Christopher Michael Welchko of Montgomery and Alexis Elaine Mason of Sheridan
Jose Edwardo Reyez of Loveland, Colo. and Donelle Louise York of Loveland, Colo.
Tyler Joseph Perry of Ottawa and Chelsey Van Halliday of Ottawa
Andrew Owen Homerding of Morris and Erica Ann Peredetto of Morris