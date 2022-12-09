The Times Area Roundup: Seneca wrestling splits triangular; Serena girls basketball triumphs at Somonauk

At Dwight on Thursday, the Seneca wrestling team handled the host Trojans 68-12 but fell to Clifton Central 42-33 in a triangular of former Sangamon Valley Conference teams.
Ethan Olson at 120 pounds (fall, 1:27), Nate Othon at 145 (fall, 4:00), Asher Hamby at 160 (fall, :42) and Chris Peura at 195 (4-2 dec.) scored contested wins for Seneca against Clifton Central.
Colln Wright at 170 (3-2 dec.), Landen Venecia at 182 (16-1 tech. fall), Peura at 195 (fall, 1:17) and Sullivan Feldt at 220 (fall, :35) picked up the contested wins against Dwight.
Girls basketball
Coal City 53, Streator 21: At Coal City, the visiting Bulldogs (2-9 overall, 0-4 Illinois Central Eight) trailed 32-8 by halftime in the ICE Conference defeat.
Marisa Vickers scored seven points, and Cailey Gwaltney added five for Streator.
Serena 40, Somonauk 30: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (1-8 overall, 1-1 Little Ten Conference) were bested by the Huskers despite a dozen points from Josie Rader, 11 from Haley McCoy and strong defense by Katelyn Curtis.
Serena (6-4, 2-0) was paced by Makayla McNally’s 10-point, 13-rebound double-double, Jenna Setchell’s near-double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds, and a 16-point effort courtesy of Paisley Twait.
Earlville 40, DePue 18: At DePue, the visiting Red Raiders (4-7) were in complete control throughout.
Madyson Olson scored 24 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Nevaeh Sansone scored four points to go with her 20 rebounds and five steals.
Seneca 43, Roanoke-Benson 43: At Roanoke, the visiting Fighting Irish (8-32 overall, 5-0 Tri-County) remained unbeaten on the league loop with another close conference triumph after trailing 35-32 through three quarters.
Kennedy Harwtig’s 18 points, Faith Baker’s eight points, Cassia Buchanan’s seven fourth-quarter points and Lainie Olson’s strong play on both ends of the floor led Seneca.
Boys bowling
Geneseo 3,294, Ottawa 3,001: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates were outrolled despite Nelson Brandt’s 620 series (224, 216 high games).
Evan Spencer’s 576 (200) and Will Znaniecki’s 546 (201) also led Ottawa.
Boys basketball
Stillman Valley 60, Fieldcrest 57: At the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights led by four points heading into the fourth quarter, but fell.
Brady Ruestman scored 18 points, Landon Modro had 13, and Jordan Heider pitched in 11 to pace Fieldcrest. Now 1-2 in the Colmone, the Knights will play for seventh Saturday at 3 p.m. versus an opponent yet to be determined.
Earlier Thursday, Mendota beat St. Bede 65-58, and the host Hall Red Devils bested Bureau Valley 60-48.