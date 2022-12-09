Ottawa YMCA hosts holiday party for Active Y Adults group

The Ottawa YMCA hosted its holiday party for its Active Y Adult group on Friday morning, where children from the YMCA’s Discovery Preschool class sang to group members.

The Active Y Adults group provides an organization where seniors can bond through exercise and companionship at the YMCA. More than 70 members attended this year’s party, which also featured a luncheon and an Ugly Sweater contest.

The YMCA provides these activities for free as part of its commitment to not only health and wellness, but also to the important aspect of friendship that is vital to an aging community. The need for those connections was identified during COVID-19, and the Y has continued to make it a priority to combat the isolation many feel when aging.

If anyone is interested in staying active, healthy, and making friends, or would like to make a contribution to help support people attending the programs at the YMCA, call 815-433-2395.