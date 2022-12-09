Local Sports Digest: Marquette eighth-grade girls making way to IESA Class 1A State quarterfinals

Marquette 8s heading to IESA State
The eighth-grade Marquette girls basketball team punched its ticket to IESA Class 1A State quarterfinals with a dominating, 40-13 sectional topping of Ransom-St. Michael.
Anna Hjerpe scored 15 points, Hunter Hopkins tallied 13, Morgan Collins scored six and Kelsey Cuchra added four for Marquette (22-1), which will now head this weekend to Clinton Junior High School where it will play defending Class 1A runner-up Cissna Park (20-5).
Quarterfinal winners play again Saturday evening, with the finals held Thursday, Dec. 15.
Shepherd boys sweep Plano
Shepherd’s seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams took games from Plano in recent action — the 7s (11-1) winning 38-28 (Amari Molina 11 points, Blake Schiltz nine, Landyn McEmery eight); and the eighth-grade Rams (8-3) triumphant 40-28 (Griffin Dobberstein 18 points, Dane Schmitz eight, Kayden Kundert six).
Dolphins swim to first in quad meet
The Ottawa Dolphins were tops of four teams at the Illinois Valley YMCA, led by three wins apiece from Maya Burke and Lucas Farabaugh.
Double-event winners included Cole Bressendorf, Addisyn Budnick, Ethan Farabaugh, Kailey Goetsch, Ryland Heaver, Adam Hodgson, Breckyn Jobst, Lily Miller, Lily Mustered and Quinn Wilkinson. Winning one individual event for Ottawa were Caden Brown, Mikenna DeSpain, Elizabeth Hansen, Davis Hawkins, Brennen Heaver, Dawsynn Kettman and Kaiden Lemke.
Evelyn Andree, Brooke Foreman, Davis Hawkins, Quinn Kohut and Kaiden Lemke swam all of their events in personal best times.