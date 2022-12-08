The Times Area Roundup: Seneca No. 1 seed at Marquette Christmas Tourney

On Wednesday, the bracket was determined and released for the boys basketball Marquette Christmas Tournament (formerly known as the Marseilles Holiday Tournament), with the ball going in the air at Bader Gymnasium at 9 a.m. Dec. 26.
Seneca (6-0) unsurprisingly drew the No. 1 seed and will open against Indian Creek at 1:30 p.m. on the 26th. In the Fighting Irish’s half of the bracket are No. 8 seed St. Bede (3-3, opening at noon against Hall), No. 4 seed Lexington (6-1, opening vs. Somonauk at 10:30 a.m.) and No. 5 seed Serena (7-1, opening the tournament with a 9 a.m. matchup against Dwight).
The host Marquette Crusaders (4-0) are the No. 2 seed, opening at 6:30 p.m. vs. Woodland. The other seeded teams in that half of the bracket are No. 3 Putnam County (7-1, open at 5 p.m. against Wilmington), No. 6 Reed-Custer (2-0, starting at 3:30 p.m. against defending champion Flanagan-Cornell) and No. 7 Gardner-South Wilmington (5-3, closing the opening night with an 8 p.m. game against Earlville).
Play will continue Dec. 27, 28 and 29, culminating in an 8 p.m. championship game.
Pontiac 65, Fieldcrest 47: At Hall High School’s Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Knights dropped their final pool-play contest to the Indians on Wednesday and now await the Thursday and Friday results to see who they meet in Saturday’s finals.
Somonauk 71, Mooseheart 55: At Mooseheart, the Bobcats posted a solid all-around night to capture the nonconference victory over the Red Ramblers.
On Tuesday night at Aurora, Carson Bahrey tossed in 19 points, Cole Eade added 10 points and six rebounds, and Silas Johnson tallied eight points for the Bobcats, who fell 67-54 to IMSA.
Boys bowling
Kaneland 2,567, Ottawa 2,486: At Mardi Gras Lanes in Maple Park, Nelson Brandt rolled a team-best 554 series and 209 high game for the Pirates, but they fell to the Knights. Robbie Burke added a 492-192 in the loss.
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Ottawa 47, La Salle-Peru 31: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Corsairs outscored L-P 16-5 in the first quarter and rolled from there behind 19 points from Mary Stisser and 10 from Skylar Dorsey.
Elli Sines led the Incas with 12 points.
Dwight 32, Streator 22: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs were defeated despite 10 points from Maiya Lansford, six from Joey Puetz and five from Ava Gwaltney.