Ottawa council approves bids on fire truck, 2 ambulances

Lengthy lead times and shortages in fire trucks and ambulances have led the Ottawa City Council to approve a $348,181 quote for two ambulances from Osage Ambulance and place on file another $940,000 item from Macqueen Emergency Equipment for a Pierce Arrow Pumper Truck.

Commissioner James Less said these aren’t necessarily vehicles the Ottawa Fire Department needs immediately but they will be needed in the near future. The expectation is the department will receive the first ambulance in 2024 and the second in 2025.

“From the last time we ordered ambulances in 2017, we’ve seen a pretty substantial increase in cost,” Less said. “That’s for a number of factors but these new units will include from the factory the power load systems not previously included.”

The power load systems alone cost $30,000 to $35,000.

Less said the current Pierce Arrow Pumper truck is in functional condition but the manufacturers are estimating anywhere from 39 to 44 months for delivery on the equipment.

“Again, we’re getting on a waiting list at this time and hopefully those delivery times aren’t extended into the future,” Less said. “By that time, we will be needing a new engine.”

The order for the Pierce Arrow Pumper truck will be up for approval at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, City Council meeting.