Marseilles’ property tax rate stays the same

The Marseilles City Council held a public hearing Wednesday about borrowing $180,000, but that should have no effect on the tax rate in the coming year, commissioners said.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the general obligation bond is replacing one the city of Marseilles recently paid off.

“We’ll stress that this does not affect your tax rate,” Hollenbeck said. “The tax rate is the same as it was last year but I can’t guarantee your taxes aren’t gonna go up. If your property value went up, your taxes may go up.”

Hollenbeck said property value assessment is not handled by the city.

“We did our best to keep the tax rate the same,” Hollenbeck said. “In order to make this happen, we decreased the public benefit fund and the liability fund.”

Commissioner Bobby Kaminski said Marseilles total property tax values increased from $69,000,374 to $71,659,000. He said the only reason anyone should see an increase in what they pay in taxes is if their home was assessed this year at a different value.