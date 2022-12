Commissioner Marla Pearson will be at Ottawa City Hall, 301. W. Madison St., on Thursday, Dec. 8, handing out the veteran banners that have been taken down from the city’s downtown.

Pearson said those who applied for banners can retrieve them 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall or can contact Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161 to arrange for a pick-up time.