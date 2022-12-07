The Times Area Roundup: Streator tops Peotone for Doty’s 200th win

At Peotone on Tuesday, the visiting Streator Bulldogs led by only three points after two quarters but exploded after halftime on their way to a 67-35 victory over Peotone, the 200th win of head coach Beau Doty’s career.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) were led by a 32-point night from junior point guard Christian Benning that included four 3-pointers. Matt Williamson added nine points, and Logan Aukland had six for a Streator team that led 27-24 at halftime before outscoring Peotone 26-3 in the third quarter.
For the second consecutive game, the Streator defense did not allow any opposing players to score in double digits.
Doty is 200-162 during his 14-year career at Streator, second on the school’s all-time win list behind Lowell “Pops” Dale’s 500 victories leading the Bulldogs from 1918-1946.
Earlville 61, Hiawatha 27: At Earlville, the Red Raiders used balance to net the Little Ten Conference win, getting a team-best 24 points from Ryan Browder, 16 points and 10 rebounds from Adam Waite and 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from Garrett Cook to move to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.
Newark 75, LaMoille 34: At Newark, the Norsemen had an easy time pulling in a Little Ten win behind 19 points, four rebounds and two assists from Jake Kruser. Joe Martin contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Lance Pasakarnis 11 points and three assists for Newark.
Serena 77, Indian Creek 56: At Serena, the Huskers outscored the Timberwolves 47-26 in the middle two quarters to take charge of this Little Ten victory. Tanner Faivre fired in 16 points, and Camden Figgins added 15 points with six rebounds in the win.
Flanagan-Cornell 60, Ridgeview 49: At Colfax, it took overtime, but the Falcons prevailed over the Mustangs in their Heart of Illinois Conference clash.
Sandwich 49, Morris 33: At Morris, the Indians improved to 5-2 this season, 2-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference behind a 30-point explosion from Evan Gottlieb. Austin Marks contributed 14 points for Sandwich.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 49, Earlville 45: At rural Streator, Ella Derossett scored 14 of her game-best 25 points in the second quarter to help the Falcons take control. Raegan Montello tossed in 10 points in the win.
For the Red Raiders (3-6), Madyson Olson accounted for 21 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and Nevaeh Sansone added 20 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
Serena 30, Sandwich 23: At Sandwich, Makayla McNally turned in 11 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Huskers to the victory over the Indians. Also for Serena, Jenna Setchell chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Paisley Twait had nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
WRESTLING
Seneca 64, Wilmington 19: At Wilmington, the Fighting Irish moved to 4-0 this season with the easy dual win. Taking contested victories over the Wildcats were Nate Sprinkel at 126 (4:50), Nick Grant at 138 (3:13), and Asher Hamby at 160 (18-10). Also winning by pin were Chris Peura at 195 (:22) and Sullivan Feldt at 220 (:40).
JV/SOPH BOYS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 37, Kaneland 24: At Maple Park, Weston Averkamp popped in 13 points, and Evan Snook added eight points and seven rebounds at the Corsairs came away with the Interstate 8 Conference win.