Streator’s Larry Kawiecki ran electronics business for more than 4 decades

Larry Kawiecki operated his neighborhood business in Streator for more than four decades, because it was his passion and he loved to share it.

Kawiecki died in December 2021. While the building that housed American Eagle Electronics at 606 E. Bronson St. was torn down last week, the impression Kawiecki made with customers looking to buy his shop’s stereos remains.

Larry Kawiecki dances with his wife Judith. Kawiecki owned American Eagle Electronics for more than four decades in Streator, sharing his love for stereos with customers. (Photo provided by Susi Kawiecki Sirianni)

For years, Kawiecki was known by every teenager who wanted a jamming sound system and he added to the mystique by calling his small business next to his residence “the house built for sound.”

“He would have customers come from miles, because he had things people wanted,” Larry’s daughter Susi Kawiecki Sirianni said. “He opened for anybody and everybody. They’d call him at all hours and he’d open up. Our family’s life revolved around the shop.”

Kawiecki made several friendships through connecting with people at the shop, his daughter said. He loved to show off stereo displays, by playing oldies and doo wop music.

“He would have it turned up so loud, showing off speakers and amps and radios that you could actually hear the wall shake,” Susi said.

An Army veteran, Kawiecki served as part of the 196th Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. He then worked for 42 years at the nearby Owens-Illinois Glass Company as an electrician.

He was patriotic, which his daughter said motivated the business name “American Eagle.”

Kawiecki was known for his one-of-a-kind amp boards. Farmers and truck drivers also looked to him for installation of stereo and electronics systems. Whether it was sports cars, boats or Harley Davidson motorcycles, Kawiecki dealt with providing stereos and accessories for all of them.

Her father started his business out of his own garage, then bought the house next door to establish the shop after the neighbors moved.

Kawiecki’s daughter said it was sad for her family, including her mother Judith, to tear down the building that housed the electronics shop, but the cost of upkeep was going to be too much. She said her family intends on keeping the landscape nice on the property and honoring her father, including leaving the flag pole.

“He loved that shop more than anything and his eyes lit up when talking about it to other people,” she said. “He took a dream and made it reality.”