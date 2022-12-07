Seneca High School selects 3 sophomores for 2023 HOBY Leadership Seminar

Payton McDonald, Benjamin Biros and Christopher Smith, Seneca High School sophomores, have been selected to represent Seneca High School at the 2023 HOBY Leadership Seminar.

The Leadership Seminar is designed for high school sophomores to recognize their leadership talents and apply them in becoming effective, ethical leaders in their home, schools, work-place and community.

The students will participate in hands-on leadership activities and meet state leaders in such areas as business, government, education, media and the non-profit sector.

Each September, every accredited public, private and charter high school in the country is invited to select and register outstanding sophomores as representatives to their local state seminar. Nearly 9,000 sophomores, representing as many high schools nationwide, attend HOBY Leadership Seminars annually.

Payton McDonald is the son of Mark and Carrie McDonald, of Seneca; and Benjamin Biros is the son of Cash and Sarah Biros, of Mazon; Christopher Smith is the son of David Smith, of Sandwich and Lurelda Maier-Lorntz, of Seneca.

All Seneca High School sophomore students were invited to pick up applications and submit essays for the opportunity to attend this seminar.