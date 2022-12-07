Police blotter: December 7, 2022

Gustavo C. Santos-Pulido, 61, of DeKalb, was picked up on a failure-to-appear warrant (no valid driver’s license) Tuesday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Denise E. Dock, 29, of Ottawa, and Kayla J. Johnson, 32, of Ottawa, were charged with battery Tuesday in the 600 block of Court Street, Ottawa police said.
Anastasia A. Sheptenko, 18, of Ottawa, was charged with battery Sunday in the 1300 block of West Washington Street, Ottawa police said.
Michael Fuller, 48, of Sheridan, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and was picked up on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday on East 2603rd Road at U.S. 52 in Mission Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.