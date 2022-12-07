Ottawa council hopes to receive $2.1 million FEMA grant to demolish old YMCA

The Ottawa City Council voted for the second time in two years to apply for a flood mitigation grant from FEMA, seeking $2,190,525 to buy out and demolish the existing YMCA building at 201 E. Jackson St.

Mayor Dan Aussem said the plan for the space would be to create a green space along the Fox River, since there would be a restriction on building in a flood plane.

“We applied this past year and didn’t make the cut but we were encouraged by the agency to apply again,” Aussem said. “We’re hoping that we’ll have better luck getting the grant this time.”

The total cost of the project would be $2,920,700 if Ottawa is awarded the grant, with $730,175 as the city’s portion of the bill.

Officials broke ground in October on a new $25.7 million, 67,000-square-foot YMCA along the Illinois riverfront.