Ottawa council approves agreement to enter design stage on new Southside Fire Station

The Ottawa Fire Department won’t be getting a new fire station tomorrow but the plan is to get one eventually with the City Council voting to have FGM Architects begin the first phase in designing a new station.

Fire Chief Brian Bressner said what happens from here is he’ll sit down with FGM and go over the expectations for a new fire station, which includes what his department needs. From there, they’ll develop a blueprint that will be sent to the City Council.

“This isn’t something that’s going to happen tomorrow,” Bressner said. “This is going to be quite a ways off.”

The square footage of a new station hasn’t been decided but Bressner said the department has a wish list of items needed in a new fire station.

“We’ve outgrown both stations, so that’s what we really need to focus on,” Bressner said. “We’ll need to find out what this station needs in terms of EMS, supply, storage and maintenance because right now we’re just overflowing everywhere.”

Ottawa plans on building on a plot of land along McKinley Road near the Southside Kroger. It’s owned by the city but it is being used as soccer fields.