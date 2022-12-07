Livingston County Health Department to offer courses to help smokers quit

For many the start of a new year is a chance to make some healthy changes. Quitting tobacco is one of the healthiest decisions and greatest gifts you can give to yourself.

Within the first 48 hours of quitting tobacco a person’s sense of smell and taste improve and nerve endings start to regrow. After the first few months of being smoke-free, coughing, shortness of breath, and sinus congestion decrease; cilia regrow in the lungs, helping to clean the lungs and reduce infection; and overall energy increases.

And it’s not just physical health that improves, but financial health as well. A person who smokes a pack a day spends on average $3,276 per year on cigarettes (based on $9 per pack), which is money that can put towards rent/mortgage, home repairs, or a fun getaway.

Quitting is not always easy, but you don’t have to do it alone. The Livingston County Health Department, in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is offering free Courage to Quit smoking cessation classes starting in January. This Respiratory Health Association certified course is three sessions long and will be held at IHR Counseling Services, 920 W Custer Ave, Pontiac.

• Orientation and Session 1 (You have the Courage to Quit): 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

• Session 2 (Quit Day): Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

• Session 3 (Check-in After Quit Day): 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

This is a great way to learn new skills to help kick a smoking habit and find support with others who are working to do the same. Registration is required. Call Erin Fogarty, LCHD health education and marketing director, at 815-842-5908 for questions and to sign-up.