The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls fall at The Pops; Tucker Hill drains 10 3s in Woodland defeat

At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Monday, the host Streator Bulldogs were dealt a 35-26 Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat by Wilmington to fall to 2-7 on the season, 0-3 in the ICE.
Marisa Vickers scored 13 points to lead Streator. Ava Gwaltney added seven, with Cailey Gwaltney scoring five.
Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20: At Minonk, the host Knights (9-0 overall, 3-0 HOIC) remained undefeated with the convincing Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.
Ashlyn May (20 points, five steals, five assists) paced the Knights, with Kaitlin White (18 points, five steals) right there. Haley Carver added 11 points.
Ridgeview 47, FCW 23: At Colfax, visiting Flanagan-Cornell Woodland suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
Boys basketball
Gardner-S. Wilmington 56, Woodland 53: At the Warrior Dome, the host Warriors slipped to 1-6 on the season after leading by six points at halftime and being tied with the Panthers heading into the fourth quarter.
Woodland junior Tucker Hill made 10 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 31 points, breaking the school’s single-game 3-pointers made record previously held by his head coach, Connor Kaminke. Nick Plesko added 13 points and Connor Dodge six for the Warriors.
Serena 66, Dwight 47: At Dwight’s Kresl Memorial Gym, the visiting Huskers brought home the nonconference road win in convincing fashion, led by Hunter Staton’s 15-point, eight-rebound performance.
Camden Figgins scored 13 and Carson Baker 12 for Serena (6-1).
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Streator 33, Wilmington 21: At Streator, the hosts were led to victory by Ava Gwaltney’s 10 points, nine from Mayia Lansford and Leah Krohe’s six.