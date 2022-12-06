La Salle County grand jury: December 6, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Lloyd Schultheis, 47, of Peru (domestic battery); Brian Benavides, 23, of rural Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Randall McSherry, 29, of LaMoille (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Dezzan Phillips, 31, of Streator (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Mason Corbin, 23, of Streator (threatening a public official); Aries Williams, 30, of Oglesby (aggravated battery); James Palko, 35, of Streator (four counts of child pornography); Kaitlynn Rhodes, 29, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Damian Griego, 30, of Chicago (obstructing justice); Nicole Phillips, 47, of La Salle (retail theft); Michael Carlton, 35, of La Salle (violating the sex offender registry); Brian Webster, 49, of Chicago (deceptive practice); Robert Brust, 44, of Oglesby (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked).