Streator High School inducts 4 into hall of fame

Four Streator High School alumni were inducted Saturday into the Dr. Worthy Streator Hall of Fame.

The inductees are Jack Dzuris, class of 1963; Lynn Cahill Masching, Class of 1973; Richard O’Hara, Class of 1966; and Amy Linton Barklam, Class of 1990.

The event is conducted by students in Streator High/Illinois Valley Community College dual-credit instructor Rob Tyne’s Western Civilization class. Tyne’s class is in charge of the in-person ceremony with last year’s class having conducted the research and video preparation on the 2022 inductees and this year’s class completing the work.

The class will begin work on its projects in January 2023 for the 2024 class. A committee looks at the nominees submitted by the public and makes recommendations on candidates who are “worthy” of the honors.