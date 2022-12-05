Police blotter: December 5, 2022

Trevon T. Marshall, 30, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Saturday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Robert J. Marshall, 19, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Saturday in the 400 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to state-supported property) Sunday in the 100 block of East Jackson Street, Ottawa police said.
Anthony Sustek, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 5:11 a.m. Saturday on Route 23 at Wasson Street in South Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bradley Austin, 78, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended at 1:06 a.m. Sunday on Everett and Grant streets in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jason E. Nance, 31, of Ottawa, was cited Thursday on the 300 block of West Lafayette Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident, Ottawa police said.
Jason D. Cordray, 48, of Ottawa, was arrested Thursday on the 1500 block of Columbus Street on a Bureau County failure to appear warrant on a complaint of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, Ottawa police said.
Michael A. Schaefer, 22, of Ottawa, was arrested Thursday at his residence on the 100 block of East Lafayette Street on a failure to appear warrant, Ottawa police said.
James R. Ward, 54, of Ottawa, was arrested Wednesday at his residence on the 200 block of East Superior Street on two failure to appear warrants, Ottawa police said. Ward was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.