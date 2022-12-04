The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa girls open I8 Conference slate with win over Morris

The Ottawa girls basketball team opened their Interstate 8 Conference season with a solid 50-22 triumph over Morris at Kingman Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Marlie Orlandi led the Pirates (5-2, 1-0) with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Grace Carroll posted 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hailey Larsen added seven points, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Skylar Dorsey chipped in six points and team-high seven rebounds.
Plano 69, Streator 37: At Plano, the Bulldogs fell behind 22-12 after the opening quarter and 49-24 at halftime in the loss to the Reapers.
Cailey Gwaltney led Streator with 11 points and three steals, while Rilee Talty had 10 points and three steals. Elsa Sorensen added eight points and four rebounds. Kiley Rhodes grabbed a team-best five rebounds.
Serena 40, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 7: At Serena, the Huskers rolled past the Mallards to even their record on the season to 4-4.
Jenna Setchell had 15 points, seven steals and three assists for Serena, while Paisley Twait had 14 points, five steals and six assists. Makayla McNally grabbed six rebounds and RayElle Brennan four.
Ashton-Franklin Center 48, Somonauk 37: At the Amboy Shootout, the Bobcats dropped to 1-7 on the season with the loss to the Raiders.
Katelyn Curtis led Somonauk with 16 points, while Josie Rader added 11.
“We came out strong on offense and defense, but then we ran into a stretch of cold shooting, and I failed to make the proper adjustment on offense in time,” Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said. “The girls battled all game and they put us in a position to earn the win. Team defense and team chemistry is improving every time we take the floor. Our team got better today.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 63, Bureau Valley 34: In White Pool play at the Colmone Classic, the Knights (1-2) opened the game by scoring the first 15 points against the Storm and finished hitting 59% (19 of 32) from the field in their first win of the season.
Connor Reichman sank 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with a game-best 17 points for Fieldcrest. Parker Sidebottom added 10 points, and Brady Ruestman had eight points.
On Friday night in Minonk, Fieldcrest fell 47-45 to Heart of Illinois Conference foe Tri-Valley on a buzzer-beating shot. Reichman sank five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Knights, while Landon Modro, Dallas Cook, Jordan Heider, Ed Lorton, and Ruestman all scored five points each.
Sandwich 48, Richmond-Burton 41: At Richmond, the Indians (4-2) trailed by 11 early in the second quarter, but battled back to cut the deficit to 24-23 at halftime, and then held the host Rockets to just five points in the third quarter.
Sandwich was led on the scoresheet by Evan Gottlieb (14 points), Quinn Rome (11 points) and Chance Lange (nine points), while Jack Pakula and Sammy Legget were cited for their strong first-half play by Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan.
Newark 55, Lisle 49: At Newark, the Norsemen slipped past the visiting Lions.
Newark was paced by Zach Carlson (16 points, nine rebounds), Lance Pasakarnis (12 points, four assists) and Joe Martin (12 points, nine rebounds, four assists).
WRESTLING
Sandwich finishes 12th at Plainfield North Invite
Sandwich earned dual wins over Dundee-Crown (39-32) and Hoffman Estates (42-42, won forfeit tiebreaker), but fell to Lincoln-Way East (60-9), Hinsdale Central (67-12) and Willowbrook (37-30) at the Plainfield North Invitational.
Sy Smith at 145 pounds and Miles Corder at 132 both recorded three wins on the day, Smith’s all by pinfall and Corder’s all by decision. Kadin Kern (two pinfalls) at 126, Kai Kern (two pinfalls) at 138, Nolan Bobee (two pinfalls), and Devon Blanchard (pinfall, decision) at 170/182 each won a pair of bouts, while Cesar Garcia captured a victory at 195.
BOYS BOWLING
Streator places 7th at Oregon Invite
Streator posted a team total of 4,829 to finish seventh of the 12 teams at the Oregon Invite at the Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon.
Brady Grabowski led the Bulldogs with a 1,177 six-game series, which included a 222 high game. Anthony Dominic was next with 971 (203 high game), followed by Cody Taylor with 917 (199), Jaxin Goodrich with 908 (183), and Robert Beringer with 856 (168).
GIRLS BOWLING
Streator places 8th at Oregon Invite
Streator posted a team total of 3,418 to finish eighth of the 11 teams at the Oregon Invite at the Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon.
Lyla Gengler led the Bulldogs with a 755 six-game series, which included a 142 high game. Lily Michael was next with 752 (136 high game), followed by Haley Barrett with a four-game 583 (185), Julianna Schultz with 572 (128), and Madi Bedeker with a five-game 526.