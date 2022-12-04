Somonauk library to host best-selling Christian author

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host best-selling Christian author, Joan Aubele, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to discuss, “Hearts Ablaze: The Ripples We Create.”

Autographed copies will be available that evening. Refreshments are provided by Friends of the Library.

Book synopsis: To Aubele’s pleasant surprise, her memoir, “The Dance” reaches Amazon’s No. 1 Hot New Release spot within four days of publication. Aubele’s true and moving testimony of miracles and the power of prayer have actually inspired Christians globally. Readers in France, Canada, Egypt, South Africa and Bangladesh have read the story and have been nudged to develop a closer relationship with Christ.

Julie, her local librarian, among many others, urge Aubele to write a follow-up book. “You need to share the effects of that best-selling book, and all it’s created.” And so, “Hearts Ablaze - The Ripples We Create” is born.

The book is a compilation of short stories from pivotal life happenings Aubele has witnessed in her travels. “Hearts Ablaze” demonstrates how God is forever placing people to fulfill his master plan.