December 04, 2022
IVCC to host show and enroll Dec. 7 at Ottawa center

Students can apply, register for spring 2023 classes

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Community College hosts Show and Enroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at its Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, register for spring 2023 classes, speak with a counselor and meet with a financial aid representative.

“Show and Enroll allows students to meet with counselor Valery Calvetti, register and pay — or speak with financial aid — all in one visit,” said Jeannette Phalen, Ottawa Center administrator.

Spring registration is underway for classes beginning Monday, Jan.9.

Ottawa Center’s expanded spring offerings include Introduction to Nutrition (ALH-1000-600), 2 to 4:45 p.m. Mondays; The Global Environment (BIO 1000 600), 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Introduction to Business Computer Systems (CSI 1002 650), 1 to 2:40 p.m. Wednesdays; English Composition I (ENG-1001-600), 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; English Composition II (ENG-1002-600), 8 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; The Art of Film (FLM 2009 600), 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Introduction to Oceanography (GEL 1006 600), 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Statistics Supplement (MTH 0108 600), 1 to 1:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; General Elemental Statistics (MTH 1008 600), 1 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Abnormal Psychology (PSY 2006 600), 1 to 2:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Introduction to Sociology (SOC 1000 600), 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Marriage and Family (SOC-1002-600), 1 to 3:45 p.m. Fridays; and Fundamentals of Speech (SPH-1001-600), 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For information, contact Phalen at 815-224-0800 or Jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu. Food and prizes will be available.