Help Marseilles church deliver thousands of cookies to nursing homes, other agencies

Trinity Lutheran Church, 621 Union St., in Marseilles will sponsor a cookie drive.

Cookies will be packaged and distributed to patients of local nursing homes, Friendship House, A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa and other charitable organizations.

The church needs about 6,000 to 10,000 cookies.

As in the past, the church is asking for assistance in providing cookies and packing them. Cookies may be delivered to the church or brought the day of cookie packing. Cookies in Marseilles can be picked up if needed, call 815-343-5537 to make arrangements or for information.

Cookies will be counted and packed at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 7. To speed up the operation, donors should count their cookies and record the exact amount on the outside of the container. A lunch will be served on packing day.

The cookies cannot contain fruit or nuts. These items present health hazards to some residents. Any diabetic cookies should be labeled as such. These cookies are the only cookies, and often the only Christmas gifts, that are brought to some residents at Christmas. The recipients look forward to these cookies each year.