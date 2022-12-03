December 03, 2022
Shaw Local
Winter, holiday events set week of Dec. 5 at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Painting ornaments, igloo challenge, holiday sweater bingo among the activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Dec. 5 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: Painting ornaments, kindergarten through second grade. Paint your own ornaments to hang on the tree.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6 years.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Igloo challenge, third through sixth grades. Join the library for this STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) challenge where we will learn what it takes to build igloos, dens, and other structures.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for ages 6 months to 3 years old.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8: Holiday Sweater Bingo, adults. Wear your favorite holiday sweater and have a blast playing Bingo with gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.