Winter, holiday events set week of Dec. 5 at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Dec. 5 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: Painting ornaments, kindergarten through second grade. Paint your own ornaments to hang on the tree.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6 years.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Igloo challenge, third through sixth grades. Join the library for this STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) challenge where we will learn what it takes to build igloos, dens, and other structures.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for ages 6 months to 3 years old.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8: Holiday Sweater Bingo, adults. Wear your favorite holiday sweater and have a blast playing Bingo with gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.