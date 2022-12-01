The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich scores win at Earlville; Streator wrestlers compete at Pontiac

At Earlville, the host Red Raiders boys basketball team fell 58-36 to Sandwich on Wednesday.
Griffin Cook (13 points), and Ryan Browder (11 points) led Earlville (2-3).
The victorious Indians (2-2) were paced by Chance Lange (24 points) and Evan Gottlieb (12 points, four assists).
“Great team win tonight,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “We got off to a slow start … [but] Chance Lange and Evan Gottlieb were big for us, as they hit timely shots and made their free throws in the fourth.”
Wrestling
Streator falls to EPG, Pontiac: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs (1-4) received a pair of victories from junior captain Nick Pollett (pinfall at 3:12 vs. El Paso-Gridley, 19-5 major decision vs. Pontiac) at 113 pounds.
Jesus Martinez (fall, 0:36) at 120 and Garritt Benstine (fall, 2:16) at 126 also picked up Streator wins.
Boys bowling
Streator 2,916, Hall 2,361: At Ladd Lanes, the visiting Bowlin’ Bulldogs picked up the road win led by Brady Grabowski’s 610 series (209, 234 high games) and Anthony Dominic’s 560 (223).
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Dixon 51, Ottawa 48 (OT): at Dixon, the Corsairs suffered the overtime loss despite 21 points from Skylar Dorsey and 13 from Sophia Falaney.