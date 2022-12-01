La Salle County taxpayers could see property tax reduction

La Salle County taxpayers could see a small savings next year — at least on the line-item that funds county services.

Wednesday, the La Salle County Board adopted an annual budget. The levy will not be raised above 5% so the board will not have to hold a truth-in-taxation hearing. The upshot is taxpayers will enjoy a 4 cent savings on next year’s tax rate.

“We’ve been slowly trying to bring it down,” said County Board Finance Committee Chairman Brian Dose (D-Ottawa).

Based on the projected rate, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, who paid the county $267 last year (total tax bill: $2,730) would save $10. Utica Mayor David Stewart, who paid $357 last year (total bill: $2,937) would save $14. Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem, who paid $602 (total bill: $6,182), would save $23. (This assumes property values remain the same.

Separately, the board honored nine outgoing board members.

Robert Lee (D-Seneca), Allen Erbrederis (R-Somonauk), Chuck Borchsenius (R-Sheridan), Curt Faber (R-Mendota), Randy Freeman (R-Lostant), Thomas Green (R-Streator), Jerry Myers (R-Streator), Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge) and former Chairman Jerry Hicks (D-Marseilles) all were saluted for their service.

“Thank you one and all for your service,” said Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park).

Freeman extended his thanks to the people of La Salle County and to the county staff who were so valuable to him and his comrades.

“We’re nothing without you,” Freeman said, adding later, “and I will miss you very much.”

Nine new members will be sworn-in at the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting. Republicans Stephen Aubry, Ray Gatza, William J. “Bill” Brown Jr., Beth Findley Smith, Kathy Bright, Michael McEmery Sr., Tony Tooley and Matt Slager, along with Democrat Pamela Beckett will be joining the board.

The board also recognized three more individuals for their service to La Salle County. These include outgoing County Clerk Lori Bongartz; Dr. Alex Bernal, nursing home medical director; and Dr. Dell Brodd, animal control administrator.

Jennifer Ebner was elected La Salle County clerk on Nov. 8. To replace Bernal and Brodd, the board appointed Dr. Erik Englehart and Dr. Hoyt Rees, respectively.

Finally, the board voted unanimously to rename County Highway 36 “Jim Olson Road” in honor of the past board chairman.

“By far this would be the highest honor I could ever receive,” Olson said to extended applause.

In other matters, the board: