The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls withstand hot Reed-Custer start in 40-20 victory

The Seneca girls basketball team trailed visiting Reed-Custer 12-11 after the first quarter but regrouped to outscore the visitors 14-2 in the second quarter and 15-6 in the second half to grab a 40-20 nonconference victory Tuesday.
Kennedy Hartwig paced Seneca with 16 points with Faith Baker adding nine.
“Credit our girls for withstanding an early run from Reed-Custer in the first quarter,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “I’m extremely proud of how hard we’re playing right now on both ends of the floor. The points will come, but we really locked in defensively the last three quarters. Kennedy Hartwig was really in control for us tonight on both ends when we needed her the most. It’s a great start to the week for us.”
Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32: At Earlville, the Red Raiders evened their record at 3-3 with the nonconference victory over the Giants.
Leading the way for Earlville were Madyson Olson with 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals; Nevaeh Sansone with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; and Lexie Campbell with six points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Serena 58, Amboy 20: At Amboy, the Huskers improved to 4-1 with a runaway nonconference win against the Clippers.
Serena was led by 13 points each from Cam Figgins, Braxton Hart and Richie Armour.
Flanagan-Cornell 60, Brimfield 48: At Flanagan, the Falcons outscored the visitors 18-7 in the final eight minutes to earn the nonconference win.
Kesler Collins poured in a game-high 27 points for F-C, while Logan Ruddy added 15 and Connor Reed chipped in 10.
BOYS BOWLING
Rochelle 3,158, Ottawa 2,670: At T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the host Hubs.
Ottawa was led by Nelson Brandt’s 576 series and 220 high game, while Will Znaniecki added a 492 series and a high game of 178.
JV/SOPHOMORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Marquette 50, St. Bede 42: At Peru, the Crusaders broke open a close contest with a 10-3 run to start the fourth quarter on their way to the nonconference win over the Bruins.
Blake Hjerpe fired in 24 points, 10 in the in the third quarter, to hold off an SBA rally and lead Marquette in its season opener.
For the Bruins, Halden Hueneburg notched 15 points and Ryan Nawa had 11.