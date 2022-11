Ottawa’s VFW Post 2470 is hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the lodge at 1501 La Salle St.

The post has a plaque dedicated to three men from Ottawa who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attacks: Robert Halterman, Herman Koeppe and James McCarrens. The plaque was dedicated on the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Adjucant Mike Gladd said there will be an explanation and line-up starting at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10.