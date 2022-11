Ottawa Shepherd Middle School named its November 2022 Champions of Charter. These students have been recognized for their superior responsible behavior.

They are Alaina S., Bobby S., Nick P. and Quinn W. The school withheld sir names in its release.

Alaina S. of Ottawa Shepherd (Photo provided by Macayla Gerdovich)

Bobby S. of Ottawa Shepherd (Photo provided by Macayla Gerdovich)

Nick P. of Ottawa Shepherd (Photo provided by Macayla Gerdovich)