‘It brings the season to you,’ Streator choir to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’

When Michele Piel moved to Streator eight years ago from Chicago, one objective was to seek out a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” where she can sing.

It’s one of the most recognizable pieces of music in the world, she acknowledged. And one of the most powerful.

It didn’t take her long living in Streator to see the music’s impact.

Participants rehearse "Messiah" on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Streator Community Chorus will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St., in Streator. The Christmas portion of the oratorio has been presented in Streator in alternate years since 1993.

Piel, who will be part of the choir Sunday, talked about a woman who seldom left her home and attended “Messiah” for the first time.

“She told me it was the most wonderful evening,” Piel said. “That’s why we’re doing this. This was a shut-in, who had come out for the first time, and was transported to feel the season.”

Donna Mikolajczyk, who has performed “Messiah” four times in Streator, said she is looking forward to Sunday, because the experience never gets old.

“I get goosebumps at certain parts singing,” Mikolajczyk said. “It brings the season to you.”

Mikolajczyk was one of the choir who joined 500 other singers at Carnegie Hall in New York City for a special performance of Handel’s piece.

“We had a blast, it was so beautiful to be there,” she said. “I had tears streaming down on stage.”

The emotion of the piece inspires many in the choir to sing, as well as getting to see each other familiar face every other year, Mikolajczyk said.

Rob Tyne, who has sung in the choir six times, said Sunday’s performance is a showcase of the musical talent in the Streator area.

“I always look forward to being a part of it,” Tyne said. “I look forward to singing together and bringing together one worship. It’s a highlight for Streator.”

The community choir conducts two rehearsals prior to the performance.

Nancy Mueller and Jean Drendel have co-produced Streator’s “Messiah” concert for the past two decades. Each has served over the years as conductor, accompanist, recruiter for soloists and chorus, fundraising and publicity. The duo loves music, Streator and takes joy in continuing the tradition of fine live music in the community.

Soloists will be Roger Amm as tenor; Laurel Beard as soprano; Ian Greenlaw as baritone; Kate Tombaugh as mezzo-soprano; and Nancy Pounds will serve as accompanist.

A prelude will be performed by the Streator Brass, which includes John Weiss and Bob Young, trumpet; Evan Young, baritone; Tom Rice, trombone; and Ryne Dresbach, tuba.

“This is a special performance, and we’re always excited to bring it to Streator,” Drendel said.

The concert is open to the public. A freewill offering will be accepted.

There’s something about “Messiah” that brings people together, whether they are from Chicago, shut-in for the season, or a regular participant.

“It’s awe inspiring,” Tyne said. “It just brings the goosebumps to you.”